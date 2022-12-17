Traders at Maradu market to go on token strike on Monday

December 17, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Over 130 traders at the Maradu market will go on a token strike on Monday in protest against the alleged forcible enlisting of unionised headload workers by misinterpreting a court direction and the silence of the Kerala Headload Workers Welfare Board (KHWWB) in the matter.

The Maradu Market Traders Association (MMTA) with 137 members and affiliated to the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti on Saturday held a press conference and demanded solutions to their problems.

The Maradu market, established in 2004, was out of bounds for trade unions till 2015 as it was a special zone, and traders were allowed to engage their own headload workers. The protection of the scheme ended in 2015, and since then, traders and trade unions have been locked in a litigation contesting the right of the unions to work in the market and the traders for engaging their own workers.

MMTA vice president Mohammed Safeed alleged that in the early hours of Thursday, nearly 400 workers affiliated to the CITU and the INTUC had entered the market, threatened workers engaged by traders and enlisted themselves for work. Since then, they have been turning up for work daily, and their reckless ways have inflicted heavy loss on traders, he said.

“We have applied for labour cards for 165 of our workers, and hearing in the case of 125 workers by the KHWWB is over. The court has asked the board about the eligibility of our workers to be issued labour cards, and even before taking a decision on that, the board had connived union workers to impose themselves,” Mr. Safeed said.