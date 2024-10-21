Traders at Maharaja’s College stadium told to clear dues or vacate premises

Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, has issued notices to traders who have taken shop rooms at the stadium pavilion asking why they should not be evicted for not remitting the piling rent arrears.

The estate officer of the college issued notices to some 18 shop owners under Section 4 of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971. A Right to Information application in June 2024 had revealed that the shop owners had defaulted on payment to the tune of over ₹2 crore.

The college authorities said notices were posted in front of nearly 18 shops at the pavilion. It included 14 traders, who had failed to remit the revised rental dues. Four traders had defaulted on their rental payments for long, including rates fixed earlier and revised charges. Despite repeated reminders recalling the court judgments in favour of the college and the reminders issued by the Public Works department, the traders had not cleared dues running into lakhs of rupees, they said.

A notice issued by the estate officer showed that a tenant had incurred rental arrears to the tune of around ₹22.4 lakh as on September 30, 2024. The trader also failed to renew the agreement with the college, it said. The traders have been told to appear for a hearing on the campus on October 31, as per the notice issued by the estate officer.