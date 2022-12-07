Trade unions postpone indefinite strike at FACT

December 07, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

The combination of eight trade unions at the public sector Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) has put off an indefinite strike from midnight of Wednesday following an assurance that orders approving the revised wages and salaries for employees, as part of a long-term agreement, will be received within a couple of days.

B.K. Sathyan of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), which is part of the trade union combination, said that the regional labour commissioner convened a meeting on Wednesday afternoon. During the meeting, employees were told that the Union government had approved the revised wages and salaries and formal orders could be expected within a couple of days.

The meeting with the trade union combination, Samyukta Trade Union Samithy, was convened following the threat of an indefinite strike by employees.

Mr. Sathyan said that Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan had indicated that the new wages deal had been approved by the Union government.

A fresh round of discussions will be held with labour department officials on December 13 to decide on a future course of action in the light of assurances that the order revising wages was expected any time now, Mr. Sathyan added.

The combine of trade unions comprises five unions of employees at the Cochin Division and three unions at Udyogamandal division of the fertiliser company.

With the company moving into profit over the past four years, FACT board approved revised wages as per PSU norms that allows revision of wages in units that have been in profit for three years continuously.

Accordingly, an agreement was signed between labour unions and the management on April 5, 2022.