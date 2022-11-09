Trade unions at Kochi Refinery to hold protest meet

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 09, 2022 18:21 IST

Samyukta Trade Union Samiti, an umbrella organisation of trade unions at Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s Kochi Refinery, here will hold a meeting on November 11 in protest against the company management, which has reportedly held back eight days of salary of employees for taking part in the two-day national strike on March 28 and 29.

In a press release, Samiti chairman K.K. Ibrahimkutty and convener P.R. Muraleedharan appealed to all employees to join the rights declaration convention on November 11. They alleged that the BPCL management was the only company management that had held back salaries of employees for participating in the strike. The strike was preceded by a 14-day notice.

