Kochi

Trade conference begins today

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash will inaugurate a two-day conference on ‘India as the Rising Economic Force: Focus - Kerala’ here on Tuesday.

The conference is being organised jointly by the Union Commerce Department, the State government, Spices Board, Directorate of Foreign Trade and Confederation of Indian Industry as part of ‘Vanijya Saptah’ in connection with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Hibi Eden, MP, will be the guest of honour.

Union Minoster of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan will inaugurate a conclave of exporters and industry leaders to be held as part of the programme in Thiruvananthapuram on September 24. Minister for Industries and Commerce P. Rajeeve and Speaker M.B. Rajesh will speak.

A series of programmes being organised as part of Vanijya Utsav will discuss and present many unique concepts and ideas to help boost trade, according to D. Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board.


