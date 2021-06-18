Trade and convention centre on 15 acres planned

KOCHI

An exhibition, trade and convention centre estimated to cost ₹30 crore and spread across 15 acres has been envisaged in the city by the Industries Department, to invigorate both the traditional and industrial sectors of Kerala, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve said on Friday.

This would help stakeholders in these sectors to exhibit their produce and reach out to the national and international markets. Its construction would begin shortly and would be completed in two years. This was decided at a meeting with officials of the State Industries Mission.

Retail traders too would be brought under the mission, thus networking manufacturers, distributors and traders. It would also revive the handcicraft and handloom sectors. It had also been decided to augment agricultural and fisheries export in cooperation with agencies concerned, he said

