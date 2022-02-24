Traco Cables gets NABL accreditation

Company authorised to test quality of electrical wires, cables

KOCHI

The State public sector Traco Cable Company Limited has been approved by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories, a constituent board of the Quality Council of India, to test the quality of electrical wires and cables at the public sector level.

Prasad Mathew, managing director of Traco Cable Company, said the testing lab had been set up at the Thiruvalla unit of the company and that from now, on KSEBL could carry out testing and issue certificates using the facility. The accreditation is an achievement for the public sector company, which is in the midst of modernisation and expansion, he said.

Minister for industries P. Rajeeve said there was no government-level testing labs for cables in the State so far and Traco Cables had become the first agency to be recognised for the facility that can be utilised by KSEBL and other players in the sector.

Modernisation of facilities in the recent times at the company's Irumpanam and Thiruvalla units are seen to help improve the performance. All the three units of Traco Cables, including the one in Pinarayi in Kannur district, are working well now.

Power cables and conductors apart, production of covered conductors has also been launched at the Thiruvalla unit of Traco Cables. The public sector company had also implemented a ₹5.5-crore improvement of facilities at the Irumpanam unit in Ernakulam district.