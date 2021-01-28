Kochi

Traco Cable renovates Kochi unit

Traco Cable Company Limited, a Kerala government enterprise, has renovated its unit at Irumpaman, Kochi, by installing new machinery worth ₹3 crore as part of the modernisation and expansion project.

E.P Jayarajan, Minister for Industries, will inaugurate the renovated facility on Saturday. Anoop Jacob, MLA, will preside over the function.

The company had used the ₹5 crore support given by the government to carry out its expansion plans. Of this, ₹3 crore was used at its Irumpanam unit, according to a release issued here.

The Traco management hopes to bag more orders from other State electricity boards and from abroad through the initiative, it said.

