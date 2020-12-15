Traco Cable bags orders worth ₹334 crore

KOCHI

15 December 2020 01:51 IST

It includes a single order of ₹143 crore from KSEB

The public sector Traco Cable Company Limited has bagged orders worth ₹334 crore this year, including a single order worth ₹143 crore from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

The KSEB order was for ACSR rabbit conductors, which was a big achievement, said company sources on Monday. It was received in early November and the power utility will deploy the conductors for distribution purposes.

Traco Cable sources said with a total order worth ₹334 crore in hand, the company should be able to make a sales turnover to the tune of ₹225 crore for the financial year 2020-21. The total business turnover will be a new high for the company.

Prasad Mathew, Managing Director of the company, said Traco had a total turnover of ₹156 crore during the last financial year and that the public sector company had increased its operations this year. The good performance of the company follows support from the State government, which has helped in modernisation and upgrading of facilities at the company’s unit. Installation of new machinery and induction of state-of-the-art facilities had been supported by the government, he added.

Despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, Traco Cable has been able to improve its performance at the Irumpanam, Pinarayi and Thiruvalla units of the company.

Company sources said Traco’s major share for the conductor segment was with KSEB besides the Rajasthan and Punjab Electricity Boards. Traco supplies both cable and conductors for the low and high tension sections.

Meanwhile, Traco Cable has been able to make its presence felt in the house wiring segment with the production and increased sale of house wiring cables. The public sector company has appointed new dealers across the State and has increased capacity production at the Irumpanam and Thiruvalla units. The production capacity has been raised from 6,000 tonnes to 9,000 tonnes.