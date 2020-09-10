Track upgradation fast-tracked to raise speed of trains

Trains to run at 90 kmph on Ernakulam-Kayamkulam stretch soon

With just half-a-dozen passenger trains operating in Kerala following the pandemic spread, the Railways have intensified efforts to make optimal use of time to replace and renovate tracks to increase the speed of trains.

Commuters have for decades been complaining of how even express trains operate at abysmal speeds of less than 50 kmph in Kerala, in contrast to much higher speeds at which they cruise in other States.

“We are already well ahead of our timelines to replace/renovate tracks in different sections in our division. The target will be achieved by year-end,” said Sirish Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram.

“The speed of trains on the Ernakulam-Kayamkulam stretch will increase from 80 kmph to 90 kmph in another two months. Similarly, the upgradation of loop lines (lines through which trains arrive at a station) in Alappuzha has resulted in speed increasing from 15 kmph to 30 kmph. A notification has already been issued in this regard. The speed has also increased from 90 kmph to 100 kmph on the Nagercoil-Tirunelveli stretch following the upgradation of tracks,” he added.

Long-pending work on overbridges, including replacement of girders of old bridges, and subways too was carried out in the last few months when train services were next to nil, railway sources said.

Saving time

Mr. Sinha explained how the running time saved thus by each train would reflect in the railway time table for 2021. “Simultaneously, steps are under way to lessen the number of stops for express trains. Such trains will not stop at stations which have low patronage. Halting at each station devours eight minutes of a train’s running time, being the time taken to decelerate, halt, and accelerate. For example, curtailing five stops on the Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam route will in itself lessen travel time by 40 minutes. This will also reflect in the time wasted by trains waiting at stations in the suburbs of cities like Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. It is high time the number of stops of express trains, including Rajdhani Express, in such busy corridors was reduced.”

He highlighted the need for a third track on the Ernakulam-Shoranur route to increase the speed of trains in the sector and to introduce new trains in the State.

On the inordinate delay in readying an integrated coaching terminal in 100 acres on the Kathrikadavu-Ponnurunni stretch in Ernakulam to speed up train movement through the region, Mr. Sinha said it could be taken up at a later stage, since it would involve huge expense. “A techno-feasibility study too is needed,” he added.