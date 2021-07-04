Track down gangs’ political protectors, says Benny Behanan

KOCHI

04 July 2021 22:14 IST

‘Ruling front members behind Karipur case’

Congress leader Benny Behanan, MP, on Sunday said a probe should be ordered to track down those providing political protection to gangs engaged in gold smuggling in the State.

Addressing a press meet, he said prisons in the State had become corporate offices of quotation gangs. He alleged that some prominent persons in the ruling front were behind the recent Karipur airport gold smuggling case. The discovery of a police insignia from the house of Shafi, a gang member allegedly involved in the gold smuggling, should be investigated.

The MP said the ‘under-reporting’ of COVID-19 deaths by the LDF government amounted to a crime.

On Kitex row

On the recent controversial decisions of the Kitex management, Mr. Behanan said no company should be forced to close down for political reasons. However, it did not mean that it could be run in any manner its management sought to. Earlier also, there were allegations against Kitex. The complaints of local people cannot be brushed aside altogether, he added.