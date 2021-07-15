TPR remains steady in ‘D’ category local bodies

KOCHI

15 July 2021 19:20 IST

Rise in TPR attributed to limited number of people turning up for testing

Nine of the nearly 19 local bodies in Ernakulam that had figured in the ‘D’ category on the basis of the average weekly test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19 continue to figure in the list for the second consecutive week, according to official estimates.

They include Chellanam, Nayarambalam, Ezhikkara, Pallarimangalam, Njarakkal, Elankunnapuzha, Vazhakkulam, Choornikkara, and Thrikkakara. TPR had shot up in four panchayats compared to the weekly assessment done last Wednesday. The panchayats are Nayarambalam, Pallarimangalam, Vazhakkulam, and Choornikkara.

In the case of Nayarambalam, the rate went up from 18.01% to 29.15% in the latest evaluation. The local bodies in the ‘D’ category have a TPR above 15%. The remaining local bodies where it has remained above 15% for the second consecutive week include Chellanam, Ezhikkara, Njarakkal, Elankunnapuzha, and Thrikkakara.

Neethu Binod, chairperson of Nayaramablam panchayat, referred to the limited number of persons turning up for testing as the main reason for the spike in rate. Only those in quarantine are undergoing tests, she said. The current active caseload of the panchayat is 140.

Ms. Binod pointed out that only 50 to 70 persons were turning up for tests daily. “We are now trying to increase the number by setting up more testing centres and creating awareness among the public. Around 8,000 of the total population of nearly 24,000 in the panchayat have received vaccination, she said.

Khadeeja Muhammed, chairperson of Pallarimangalam panchayat, said only those who had some kind of symptoms were turning up for testing. “There is considerable decline in the number of persons coming forward to undergo testing despite our earnest efforts. We have now requested traders, daily wage workers, and drivers to undergo testing to bring down TPR, which went up to 21% this week compared to the previous 19.42%, she added.

Vazhakkulam panchayat, which witnessed a spike in TPR from 18.08% to 20.08% in the latest assessment, has also ramped up testing to contain COVID-19 spread. Gopalakrishnan C.K., president of the panchayat, said even primary contacts were showing reluctance to get tested. “We had instances where those who had accompanied infected persons, had refused to give samples for testing. The attendance was only 60 to 100 at camps set up for three to four panchayats together in the last few days,” he said.

On vaccination, Ms. Muhammed and Mr. Gopalakrishnan said there had been a drop in the availability of doses. “We have now received permission to scale up spot registration, and efforts are on to vaccinate those aged above 60 years,” they said.