TPR remains over 50% in two panchayats in Ernakulam

KOCHI

28 May 2021 20:14 IST

High TPR in Chellanam attributed to spread of infection among people displaced following sea incursion

The COVID test positivity rate (TPR), calculated as a seven-day average, remains over 50% in two panchayats in the district — Chellanam and Manjalloor.

Going by figures available on Friday morning, Edavanakkad, Elamkunnapuzha, and Mulavukad have a TPR between 40% and 50%. Kumbalanghi, Keezhmad, Alangad, Njarakkal, Kadamakudy, Kavalangad, Payipra, Vengola, and Chengamanad were among panchayats with a TPR between 30% and 40%. The Kochi Corporation and Maradu, Thripunithura, Eloor, Kalamassery and Thrikkakara municipalities have TPRs in the 20% to 30% range.

Chellanam has a total of 549 active cases, as per figures recorded on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

The District Surveillance Unit, which collates data, analyses it and prepares an estimate of the expected situation every two weeks, cautions that TPR is not the only factor that determines the severity of the spread of the infection. Officials who are part of the unit pointed out that the TPR fluctuates depending on testing in a particular area on any day and must be considered along with other factors, including case fatality rate, number of seriously ill patients, and number of active cases in an area.

In terms of the number of active cases, the Kochi Corporation has the highest with 6,667 cases.

While the district’s TPR had fallen to a figure below 20% on Thursday, ICU admissions have seen only a slight dip. The number of patients in ICUs has seen a fall from 554 on May 20 to 507 patients recovering in the ICU as of Friday morning. Of those admitted with COVID in the ICU, a majority (129 people) were in the 61 to 70 age bracket, followed by 110 patients between 51 and 60 years. A total of 138 patients are on ventilator support.

A total of 2,807 patients were hospitalised as of May 27, a fall from 3,081 hospitalised patients on May 23.

Between April 23 and May 7, the district recorded 64,308 new cases, followed by 61,709 from May 7 to May 21. In the two weeks since then, the surveillance unit estimates a fall in new cases. The surveillance unit’s estimates peg the total number of cases between May 22 and June 4 to be between 30,000 and 40,000.

Considering the high TPR in Chellanam, a special vaccination drive will be organised in the area from Monday onwards, going by a release from the district administration. The high TPR can be attributed to the spread of the infection among people who were displaced due to sea incursion, the release noted.

While 774 people were officially declared to have succumbed to the infection so far in the district, the fatality rate is 0.26%, going by figures with the State Health Department.