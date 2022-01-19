TPR remains high as Ernakulam logs 5,953 fresh COVID-19 cases

Seven domiciliary care centres to be opened under corpn.

Ernakulam district reported 5,953 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The test positivity rate was 44.59%. As many as 5,924 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection was not confirmed in 27 cases.

The number of active cases in the district is 32, 886.

Doctors in Ernakulam warned the public to step up alert against the spread of the disease after a weekly analysis of the situation. The Omicron variant was spreading fast. Even those without symptoms were turning positive for SARS-CoV-2. The number of health workers getting infected has also gone up, a release quoting the representatives of Indian Medical Association, Kochi chapter, Kerala Govt. Medical Officers Association and National Health Mission, Ernakulam, said.

Those having symptoms should immediately isolate themselves in their homes. Health workers should be alerted if the elderly or middle-aged members of a family get infected. The infected need to ensure that they drink lots of water.

V. Jayasree, District Medical Officer, said that two domiciliary care centres will be opened immediately at Mattancherry and Ernakulam. The plan is to have seven such centres under the Kochi Corporation.

P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, who reviewed the pandemic situation, recommended deploying members of voluntary organisations and Kudumbashree workers in the ongoing efforts to check the spread of the disease

The authorities requested the public to comply with the health guidelines and protocols prescribed by the Health department. Those who have come in contact with COVID-19 patients should not hesitate to carry out COVID-19 tests, they said.