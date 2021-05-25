TPR drops to 20.22% in district, caseload too registers fall

Kochi

25 May 2021 23:23 IST

3,063 new COVID cases reported, 3,917 recover

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Ernakulam dropped to 20.22% on Tuesday, when 3,063 people tested positive and 15,141 tests were done.

The active caseload has also dropped to 40,586, and a total of 3,917 people were considered to have recovered on the day. As many as 528 people are admitted in ICUs, a slight dip from 541 on Monday.

While 331 people were newly admitted at treatment centres, 207 were discharged.

Advertising

Advertising

Thrikkakara recorded 134 new cases, followed by Chellanam with 89, Thripunithura 87, Pallipuram 85, Palluruthy 83, Edathala 77, Vengola 75, Maradu 66, and Kalamassery 65. Kumbalam saw 62 new cases, Fort Kochi 61, and Elamkunnapuzha, Kumbalangi and Cheranalloor 56 each. Ten health workers tested positive.

A total of 32,678 people are recovering at home, 707 at government hospitals, 2,267 at private hospitals, 62 patients at INHS Sanjivani, and 1805 at FLTCs, SLTCs and domiciliary care centres.

As many as 94,923 people remain in quarantine.