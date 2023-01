January 04, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards, Kochi, conducted a search at a store operating out of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL). During the raid, it was found that toys without BIS mark were on display for sale. Toys without ISI mark were seized under the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020. Legal action would follow, said a communication here.