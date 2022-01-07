Town station could get one more platform

Three additional tracks envisaged linking Ernakulam Town, Junction stations

Simultaneous with an ongoing survey to lay third track in the 107-km Ernakulam-Shoranur corridor, the construction wing of the Railway is working on an initiative to add another platform to Ernakulam Town railway station which currently has just a pair of platforms.

In addition, three additional tracks have been envisaged in between Ernakulam Town and Ernakulam Junction stations, as part of the third track project. This will result in there being two tracks from Ernakulam Town towards Kottayam and another three leading to Ernakulam Junction. This would decongest the corridor linking the two stations, by segregating trains moving in either direction, sources said.

The Shoranur yard will be remodelled by adding a track or more towards Palakkad and by constructing a new bridge over Bharathapuzha. In addition, yard arrangements will be readied at Ernakulam for laying fourth track in the long term, it is learnt.

The survey will shed light on the extent of land that is needed for the new platform at Ernakulam Town and the additional tracks that have been envisaged in the rail corridor leading to Ernakulam Junction.

The Thrissur Railway Passengers’ Association (TRPA) had recently expressed concern at trains being detained at Shoranur and Vallathol Nagar since the around a km-long Shoranur Station-Bharathapuzha corridor remains single track. “The development of the Shoranur yard is crucial to change the situation and speed up train movement,” said P. Krishnakumar, general secretary of the association.

The platform reception capacity at Ernakulam Junction is expected to be improved in tandem with the ₹400-crore project that would shortly be taken up on a PPP basis. This is a part of augmenting passenger amenities at the station. Many platforms here still do not have the capacity to receive trains having 24 coaches.