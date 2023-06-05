ADVERTISEMENT

Town planning panel chairperson of Kochi Corporation steps down from post

June 05, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

M.H.M. Ashraf, chairperson of the town planning standing committee of the Kochi Corporation, has resigned from the post, paving the way for another round of election to select the head of the committee.

Mr. Ashraf, who had won the civic body election as a CPI(M) candidate, had severed his ties with the party, complaining that he had not been considered for the post of chairperson. Later, he was elected chairperson of the committee with the support of United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors.

Earlier, Sanilmon, a UDF rebel councillor, who had won the chairperson post with the support of Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillors, had to step down when the UDF moved a no-confidence motion against him. Mr. Ashraf too had voted against Mr. Sanilmon. Later, Mr. Ashraf got elected as the chairperson with UDF support. The CPI(M) filed a complaint against Mr. Ashraf for violating the whip issued by the party in the election.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Incidentally, T.K. Ashraf, the LDF-backed chairperson of the health standing committee, had recently moved to the UDF camp, following differences of opinion with the ruling front. His relationship with the ruling front had turned sour after Mayor M. Anilkumar took over the reins of the health standing committee following the Brahmapuram blaze.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US