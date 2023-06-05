HamberMenu
Town planning panel chairperson of Kochi Corporation steps down from post

June 05, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

M.H.M. Ashraf, chairperson of the town planning standing committee of the Kochi Corporation, has resigned from the post, paving the way for another round of election to select the head of the committee.

Mr. Ashraf, who had won the civic body election as a CPI(M) candidate, had severed his ties with the party, complaining that he had not been considered for the post of chairperson. Later, he was elected chairperson of the committee with the support of United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors.

Earlier, Sanilmon, a UDF rebel councillor, who had won the chairperson post with the support of Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillors, had to step down when the UDF moved a no-confidence motion against him. Mr. Ashraf too had voted against Mr. Sanilmon. Later, Mr. Ashraf got elected as the chairperson with UDF support. The CPI(M) filed a complaint against Mr. Ashraf for violating the whip issued by the party in the election.

Incidentally, T.K. Ashraf, the LDF-backed chairperson of the health standing committee, had recently moved to the UDF camp, following differences of opinion with the ruling front. His relationship with the ruling front had turned sour after Mayor M. Anilkumar took over the reins of the health standing committee following the Brahmapuram blaze.

