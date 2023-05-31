Tovino, Suraj extend support to protesting wrestlers

May 31, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Actors Tovino Thomas and Suraj Venjaramoodu have expressed solidarity with the wrestlers fighting against the alleged sexual harassment of women sportspersons by Brij Bhushan Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India and MP belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Both the actors took to social media on Wednesday in support of the wrestlers. “They should be heard, and their demands should be considered. Keep aside their achievements and accolades, but there is a justice that each and every citizen of this nation deserves, and that justice should not be delayed, never be denied,” said Mr. Thomas.

Mr. Venjaramoodu exhorted society to raise its voice in support of the protesting wrestlers. “It is not fair to insult sportspersons who had brought laurels to our country, in front of the other nations,” he said in response to the police action against the wrestlers while the latter attempted to march to the new Parliament building on May 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.