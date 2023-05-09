Tourist vessels inspected at Marine Drive, operators given instructions on safety precautions

May 09, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Coastal police personnel inspected a few tourist boats operating in the backwaters off Marine Drive on Tuesday as part of stepped-up enforcement of the Kerala Inland Vessel (KIV) Rules 2010 in the wake of the fatal tourist boat accident at Tanur in Malappuram on Sunday.

This was followed by a meeting convened by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam Central, where representatives of boat operators were given instructions on safety precautions they ought to adhere to. They included the need to have more life jackets than the passenger capacity of each vessel, apart from lifebuoys and buoyant apparatus, all of which are part of life-saving equipment in case of sinking or capsize.

Around 100 tourist boats, including those of State-owned Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) and passenger ferries of State Water Transport Department (SWTD) and the Kochi Water Metro, operate from mostly rickety boat jetties at Marine Drive walkway owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). A few such jetties put together using bamboo and wooden poles were dismantled by boat operators, fearing action in the wake of Sunday’s accident.

Admitting that many jetties were illegal and instances of tourists falling into the backwaters from them were not uncommon, boat operators demanded that the GCDA, Kerala Tourism, and the Ernakulam DTPC establish concrete or floating jetties and waiting sheds along the waterfront. The GCDA recently allocated space to two prominent boat operators to set up floating jetties, which are safer, since people could board vessels irrespective of high or low tide.

On the police insisting that people wear life jackets, they said most vessels had adequate number of such life-saving equipment. People are often reluctant to wear them, citing high humidity as among the reasons. KIV Rules say that they must be worn in speed boats.

SWTD sources said each of its vessels had 100 adult and 10 child life jackets and other safety equipment. This is in addition to a 1-HP motor that can be operated to pump water in case of fire.

Illegal boats in Maradu

The Maradu municipality has sealed the premises of two boat operators who failed to produce documents mandated as per KIV Rules and disaster management rules. They had been given a day’s time to produce the mandatory documents following inspections conducted at four locations at Nettoor on Monday by the special squad of the municipality. Only one boat operator was able to produce the documents.

Municipal chairman Antony Asariparambil said a report on irregularities and rule violations that were detected in the boats would be handed over to the District Collector, who heads the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Boat operators and travellers must not compromise on safety, since a small defect could trigger an accident, he added.