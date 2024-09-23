Tourist guides in Kerala to be covered under welfare board, says Minister

Tourist guides also will be covered in the welfare board that would be constituted for employees in the tourism sector, Minister for Public Works and Tourism Mohamed Riyas said here on September 22 (Sunday).

The announcement followed a meeting with representatives of tourism guides’ association. He added that foreign languages too would be included in the training programmes being imparted by the KeralaInstitute Tourism and Travel Studies (KIITS).

The tour guide representatives demanded their inclusion in tourism stakeholder meetings and steps to identify government-approved guides from other guides in the sector. The other issues they took up include inadequate toilets and parking spaces in tourist locales in Kerala. Mr. Riyas said these would be taken up with the government.

