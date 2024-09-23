ADVERTISEMENT

Tourist guides in Kerala to be covered under welfare board, says Minister

Published - September 23, 2024 01:14 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tourist guides also will be covered in the welfare board that would be constituted for employees in the tourism sector, Minister for Public Works and Tourism Mohamed Riyas said here on September 22 (Sunday).

The announcement followed a meeting with representatives of tourism guides’ association. He added that foreign languages too would be included in the training programmes being imparted by the KeralaInstitute Tourism and Travel Studies (KIITS).

The tour guide representatives demanded their inclusion in tourism stakeholder meetings and steps to identify government-approved guides from other guides in the sector. The other issues they took up include inadequate toilets and parking spaces in tourist locales in Kerala. Mr. Riyas said these would be taken up with the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / tourism

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US