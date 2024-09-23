GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tourist guides in Kerala to be covered under welfare board, says Minister

Published - September 23, 2024 01:14 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tourist guides also will be covered in the welfare board that would be constituted for employees in the tourism sector, Minister for Public Works and Tourism Mohamed Riyas said here on September 22 (Sunday).

The announcement followed a meeting with representatives of tourism guides’ association. He added that foreign languages too would be included in the training programmes being imparted by the KeralaInstitute Tourism and Travel Studies (KIITS).

The tour guide representatives demanded their inclusion in tourism stakeholder meetings and steps to identify government-approved guides from other guides in the sector. The other issues they took up include inadequate toilets and parking spaces in tourist locales in Kerala. Mr. Riyas said these would be taken up with the government.

Published - September 23, 2024 01:14 am IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / tourism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.