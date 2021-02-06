Tourism stakeholders take out march

Kochi

06 February 2021 01:19 IST

Tourism stakeholders took out a rally here on Friday, denouncing the alleged apathetic attitude of Central and State governments towards lakhs of employees who have been rendered jobless due to the pandemic situation and subsequent lull in arrival of tourists.

This was part of a nationwide protest organised by tourism professionals. The rally in the city began from DH Ground and ended at Marine Drive. Both employees and owners of different tourism ventures took part in the protest.

President of Tourism Professionals Club George Scaria, secretary Asok Swaroop, president of Tourism Care Foundation Sheik Ismail, and secretary of Kerala Travel Mart Jose Pradeep were among those who spoke. They expressed angst at the governments turning a blind eye towards employees who are suffering for the past 10 months and warned of stepping up their protest if the situation continued.

