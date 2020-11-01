Tourism stakeholders banking on reopening of synagogue

Resumption of visit by foreigners holds key to reviving the fortunes of traders

Tourism stakeholders in Mattancherry heritage town that was severely hit by almost nil arrival of guests due to the impact of the pandemic, are banking on the historic synagogue on Jew Street reopening on Sunday, to get back on track.

Interestingly, almost 95% of Kashmiri traders in the locale, who constituted a bulk of traders engaged in selling curios, carpets, shawls and other wares to tourists, returned to their home State in the early months of the pandemic. “Reopening of the synagogue holds the key in retaining the interest of tourists, especially from the U.S. and countries in Europe, in the locale. Its impact will hopefully be known in a week,” said Sajid Hussain Khatai, president of the Kashmiri Traders’ Welfare Association.

Altogether, 950 traders and their families returned to Kashmir from Mattancherry, Kovalam, Varkala, Thekkady, and Kumarakom, in a special train arranged by the government. They preferred to return since they could not afford even the slashed shop rentals, apart from the rent for their houses and expenses on employees.

By November-end

“Only seven of us, from among the 400 earlier, are left here. A clear idea of tourist footfall will be known only by the end of November, and they might take a call on returning here,” Mr. Khatai. “We are keeping our fingers crossed, since the State and Central governments have not offered any help, leave alone loans at reduced interest. Already, business was low during the past about three years,” Mr. Khatai said.

The synagogue is reopening on Sunday, after a big time gap, ever since it was closed on March 10, said Thaha Ibrahim, close aide of Sara Cohen, Mattancherry-based Jew who died a year ago.

“The pandemic came at a time when I had almost readied the premises of her home in her memory. The resumption of footfall of foreign tourists holds the key in reopening shops that sell antiques, spices and other wares,” he said.