Tourism sector concerned as foreign tourists skip Kerala

Govt insistence on 7-day quarantine for visitors seen as reason

Contrary to expectation from the tourism fraternity, there has been next to nil arrival of foreign tourists to Kerala during the current peak tourist season, despite the skies opening up and airports like the Cochin International Airport recording a daily footfall of around 25,000 passengers, as compared to the pre-pandemic figure of 30,000 passengers.

Nowhere is it more glaring than at Fort Kochi – hitherto considered a hub of foreign guests. The teeming crowds at the beach and heritage streets on comprised mostly of domestic tourists and people from within Kochi.

Very few international guests arrived this season, despite the reopening of medical visa issual. This has been attributed largely to the insistence that everyone who arrives from countries where restrictions are in vogue ought to remain under quarantine for seven days. In this situation, it appears tourism players would have to wait till September 2022 when the next season begins, to host foreign guests, said Sajeev Kurup, president of Ayurveda Promotion Society.

In the meantime, Russian tourists are chartering flights to visit Goa but not Kerala – despite most properties offering substantial discounts, reportedly since the Goa Government has not put much curbs on foreign guests.

Among the domestic tourists who were on a visit to Kerala was Reshmi Saigal from Bengaluru and her family, who planned it coinciding with her husband’s birthday. “I was expecting this crowd in Fort Kochi and Munnar, since people across the country are fed up of being confined to their houses,” she said.

Referring to small groups of foreigners being sighted in the city hub and other areas, tourism sources said most of them could be staff of foreign missions in India and others who are staff of projects being done by foreign firms in the country. A few come seeking ayurveda treatment.

Sources in Cochin International Airport Limited said there has been no chartered flight so far bringing tourists, despite the air-bubble agreement with different countries. It is hoped that more flights from February 2022 will bring in tourists, they said.

The secretary of Ernakulam DTPC, Shyam Krishnan, said foreign tourist arrivals was next to nil, while domestic tourists comprised NRIs and mostly of people from the Malabar region at popular locales in Fort Kochi, Munnar, Thekkady, Alappuzha, Kovalam, and Kannur.