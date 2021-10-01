Tourism project at boatyard

KOCHI

01 October 2021 00:16 IST

A comprehensive project will be readied to develop tourism amenities in the 5-acre boatyard at Thevara, Minister for Tourism and Public Works, P.A. Mohammed Riyas, said on Thursday, after visiting the locale along with Minister for Transport Antony Raju.

The possibility of hosting a caravan park here too would be probed, they said. Officials of KSINC and SWTD accompanied them.

