Tourism professionals now venture into unfamiliar terrain

From a mask-vending machine to software that diagnoses COVID-19, youngsters demonstrated a range of innovations at an event to promote technological interventions relating to the pandemic on Saturday.

The ‘Innovations Unlocked — Kerala Student Innovators Meet’ by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) showcased innovative products fashioned by students since the lockdown. The event also selected innovators to groom them as entrepreneurs.

300 participants

Over 150 models were displayed at the interactive forum, which featured 300 participants in the virtual expo KSUM held in association with Wadhwani Foundation and TCS DISQ.

Among the items on display were cutting-edge equipment for emergency medical care, crowd control, Artificial Intelligence-based devices that function by maintaining physical distancing, technology to sanitise large spaces against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, novel check-up methodology, and improvised PPE kits. A total of 21 items were selected by KSUM following an appraisal. They include products by student groups of various engineering colleges in the State, besides by higher secondary schools in Madappally and Meenangadi of north Malabar. The selected groups are eligible for a three-month pre-incubation programme, with support from leading technological and industrial establishments.

“New crises give rise to inventions,” State Higher Education Principal Secretary Usha Titus said, adding that the government, with KSUM’s cooperation, was ready to help civil engineering students planning to launch start-ups that are into landscaping.