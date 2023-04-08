ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas to inaugurate Biennale closing ceremony

April 08, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Theatre practitioner and actor Devendranath Sankaranarayanan at a workshop on art and climate change at the Biennale on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 109-day-long edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale will end on Monday.

Tourism and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the closing ceremony of the fifth edition of the Biennale which will be held at the Durbar Hall ground at 7 p.m. Culture Minister Saji Cherian will preside over the function.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, and CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby will deliver the closing message. Kochi Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari will welcome the gathering. Curator Shubigi Rao and foundation trustee Bonny Thomas will perform the handing over of the Biennale Short Guide. Shubigi Rao will be felicitated by Mr. Rajeeve. Shwetal Patel of the Biennale International Partnerships and Programmes will speak.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

MP Hibi Eden, MLAs K.J. Maxi, K. Babu, K.N. Unnikrishnan and T.J. Vinod, Mayor M. Anilkumar, and State’s representative in Delhi K.V. Thomas will attend.

A documentary, When the Black Encircles the White, directed by Shyamaprasad on cartoonist E.P. Unni will be screened on April 9 at 11 a.m. at Cabral Yard Pavilion, Fort Kochi.

Meanwhile, the special exhibition ‘Experiments with Imagination’ which brings together art, imagination, and science organised by international art group Instytut B61 as part of the Biennale Collateral programme has begun at Muhammed Ali Warehouse, Mattancherry.

Around 20 theatre enthusiasts from various parts of the country took part in the workshop ‘Kalayum Kalavasthayum’ designed to nurture resilience and climate adaptation among people. The workshop at Cabral Yard was handled by theatre practitioner and actor Devendranath Sankaranarayanan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US