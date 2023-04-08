Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas to inaugurate Biennale closing ceremony

April 08, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The 109-day-long edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale will end on Monday.

Tourism and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the closing ceremony of the fifth edition of the Biennale which will be held at the Durbar Hall ground at 7 p.m. Culture Minister Saji Cherian will preside over the function.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, and CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby will deliver the closing message. Kochi Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari will welcome the gathering. Curator Shubigi Rao and foundation trustee Bonny Thomas will perform the handing over of the Biennale Short Guide. Shubigi Rao will be felicitated by Mr. Rajeeve. Shwetal Patel of the Biennale International Partnerships and Programmes will speak.

MP Hibi Eden, MLAs K.J. Maxi, K. Babu, K.N. Unnikrishnan and T.J. Vinod, Mayor M. Anilkumar, and State’s representative in Delhi K.V. Thomas will attend.

A documentary, When the Black Encircles the White, directed by Shyamaprasad on cartoonist E.P. Unni will be screened on April 9 at 11 a.m. at Cabral Yard Pavilion, Fort Kochi.

Meanwhile, the special exhibition ‘Experiments with Imagination’ which brings together art, imagination, and science organised by international art group Instytut B61 as part of the Biennale Collateral programme has begun at Muhammed Ali Warehouse, Mattancherry.

Around 20 theatre enthusiasts from various parts of the country took part in the workshop ‘Kalayum Kalavasthayum’ designed to nurture resilience and climate adaptation among people. The workshop at Cabral Yard was handled by theatre practitioner and actor Devendranath Sankaranarayanan.