HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas to inaugurate Biennale closing ceremony

April 08, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Theatre practitioner and actor Devendranath Sankaranarayanan at a workshop on art and climate change at the Biennale on Saturday.

Theatre practitioner and actor Devendranath Sankaranarayanan at a workshop on art and climate change at the Biennale on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 109-day-long edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale will end on Monday.

Tourism and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the closing ceremony of the fifth edition of the Biennale which will be held at the Durbar Hall ground at 7 p.m. Culture Minister Saji Cherian will preside over the function.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, and CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby will deliver the closing message. Kochi Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari will welcome the gathering. Curator Shubigi Rao and foundation trustee Bonny Thomas will perform the handing over of the Biennale Short Guide. Shubigi Rao will be felicitated by Mr. Rajeeve. Shwetal Patel of the Biennale International Partnerships and Programmes will speak.

MP Hibi Eden, MLAs K.J. Maxi, K. Babu, K.N. Unnikrishnan and T.J. Vinod, Mayor M. Anilkumar, and State’s representative in Delhi K.V. Thomas will attend.

A documentary, When the Black Encircles the White, directed by Shyamaprasad on cartoonist E.P. Unni will be screened on April 9 at 11 a.m. at Cabral Yard Pavilion, Fort Kochi.

Meanwhile, the special exhibition ‘Experiments with Imagination’ which brings together art, imagination, and science organised by international art group Instytut B61 as part of the Biennale Collateral programme has begun at Muhammed Ali Warehouse, Mattancherry.

Around 20 theatre enthusiasts from various parts of the country took part in the workshop ‘Kalayum Kalavasthayum’ designed to nurture resilience and climate adaptation among people. The workshop at Cabral Yard was handled by theatre practitioner and actor Devendranath Sankaranarayanan.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.