Tourism Dept. issues separate guidelines against pandemic spread

Precaution against possible spread of pandemic due to reopening of destinations

The Department of Tourism has issued separate sets of guidelines as a precaution against pandemic spread in destinations with and without access control, ahead of their reopening next month.

The guidelines for destinations without access control are mainly applicable to beaches, walkways, and other open areas. They call for the deployment of people at designated entry points with thermal checks and hand sanitisers, besides providing hand washing facilities.

Deployment of boards with do’s and dont’s, frequent sanitising of walkways, handrails, chairs and shelters, demarcations for physical distancing every two metres on walkways, chairs and seats wherever possible, deployment of the tourist police to help Kudumbashree workers or life guards, cleaning of toilets and washrooms at frequent intervals, and maintenance of registers to record the name, place, contact number, date and time of visitors are the other recommended guidelines.

The department has brought out another set of guidelines for destinations with controlled access like parks and museums. It encourages advance entry ticket booking either online or SMS, wherever possible. Boards displaying do’s an don’ts should be set up, while parking in designated areas should be restricted to one hour.

The Deputy Director or secretary of the DTPC has been entrusted with the overall supervision of the destinations, so as to ensure strict enforcement of the COVID-19 protocol. All destinations should be cleaned up and fumigated during regular intervals, and street vendors in the areas should be strictly instructed to follow the protocol. A visitor register has also been made mandatory.