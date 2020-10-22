Chief Minister Pinayari Vijayan on Thursday inaugurated the renovated tourism amenities at Bhoothathankettu as part of the 26 tourism projects across Kerala that he launched on the day.

The Ernakulam DTPC has readied tree-top houses, an open air theatre, organic garden and renovated cottages, among other amenities, at the 40-acre eco tourism locale.

Pedal boating and angling too can be done.