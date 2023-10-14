ADVERTISEMENT

Tour programme for patients receiving palliative care begins

October 14, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An 84-year-old wheelchair-bound patient receiving palliative care had an outing at Marine Drive in Kochi on Saturday as part of a tour programme jointly organised by Kanivu Palliative Care and the Ernakulam General Hospital. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Mayor M. Anilkumar inaugurated a tour programme for patients receiving palliative care at General Hospital, Ernakulam, on the occasion of World Hospice and Palliative Care day on Saturday.

Five patients receiving palliative care were taken to the places of their choice on the inaugural day of the project being implemented jointly by the palliative wing at the hospital and ‘Kanivu’, an action force featuring headload workers. The year-long programme envisages taking patients on a tour of the destinations of their choice.

The volunteers participating in the programme will visit the patients at their homes twice a week and take them to parks, malls, religious places, and cultural centres. Kanivu will provide free autorickshaw service to transport them to the various destinations.

