Toughened by life, this new councillor is set for her job

Councillor Sheeba Durom at her chicken stall at Thoppumpady.

Kochi

31 December 2020 01:25 IST

Winning poll was not as hard as the challenges life gave her

Four years ago when Sheeba Durom started a chicken stall in Thoppumpady and had to run it on her own, the biggest concern of the 45-year-old widow was how to kill the birds in cold blood.

Snuffing the life out of a living creature didn’t come to her naturally. But, she could hardly afford to develop cold feet. For, staring at her were three teenaged children, including two daughters, and the aged mother of her deceased husband, all dependent on her. So, she overcame her inhibitions and went about her livelihood and has been running the stall successfully at the evening market at Thoppumpady since then.

For Ms. Durom hardened by the travails of life, winning the Thoppumpady division of Kochi Corporation as a Congress candidate in the just concluded local body polls turned out to be a far easier task in comparison.

Second attempt

It was her second attempt after contesting unsuccessfully from division 21 in the last election away from her home. She, however, more than made up for that loss this time romping home with a majority of 848 votes in the division where 55.8% of voters turned out at polling booths.

“I consider this victory as the collective victory of the big Thoppumpady family who has seen me from close quarters and knows who I am. That love was reflected in my majority, which was more than the total of votes won by my five opponents, including a namesake, taken together,” said an elated Ms. Durom, a resident of Thoppumpady.

A firm believer that politics should not be a means of livelihood, she remains confident of donning the roles of a trader and that of a councillor simultaneously.

The fact that her stall operates out of the evening market that functions between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. also helps her focus on civic issues in the mornings. She, however, has recalled her employee who had left in the wake of the lockdown.

Immediate priorities

Cleaning up long-neglected drains and the canal along the backside of the Thoppumpady market and addressing drinking water woes remain her immediate priorities. “Giving a fitting entry point in tune with the heritage status of Thoppumpady also remains a dream,” said Ms. Durom who has been active in public life for over a decade and has served as the district general secretary of the Mahila Congress.