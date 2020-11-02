Tough task cut out for sector magistrates

Kochi

02 November 2020 00:19 IST

They get into work as a matter of social responsibility despite the risk of contracting infection

Sector magistrates or ‘COVID sentinels’, gazetted officers tasked with enforcing the COVID-19 protocol, are acutely aware of the risk of contracting the virus themselves and did not volunteer to shoulder additional work, but have been seeing their duties as an essential service in difficult times.

One of the magistrates tested positive for the novel coronavirus on October 19. He remains in quarantine. “The source of infection was not clear. The area had several positive cases of infection, and as magistrates, we were required to keep track of gatherings,” the official said.

Another sector magistrate said she spent 10 days in quarantine after the police officer who accompanied her on visits to shops and establishments tested positive. “Even at the office, where around 25 people work, colleagues have been worried about the chances of a spread of infection from me, since files go from hand to hand,” she said. “Initially, we thought our duties as sector magistrates would last only a month or so. But the ID cards we received are valid till January, which implies three months of duty, in addition to regular work at the office, and no leave from work as a magistrate,” she added.

Failure to comply with physical distancing norms and improper mask wearing or absence of mask can invite a fine of ₹200, while shops functioning without adhering to the protocol will be fined ₹500. Even if a warning is given, it is listed as an offence, she said.

“Several people are already staring at poor financial prospects with the pandemic. Fines are avoided, as people may not be able to afford them,” said Jayapradeep V.M., a higher secondary school teacher who is the sector magistrate for Edappally South. “From registering over 110 offences for improper mask wearing on a single day a few weeks ago, the number has fallen to a little over 30 now. That would mean that the work we are doing is effective,” he added.

The initial list had 146 gazetted officers. A few officials had backed out citing health and other issues. Another list with 46 officers as a ‘reserve pool’ to be deployed in areas where cases are spiking or containment zones have increased was released recently.

“Section 144 has been a useful shield to enforce the protocol. The prospect of punishment if restrictions under Section 144 are violated instills fear,” Mr. Jayapradeep said.

None of the magistrates volunteered to take up the work, they said. Lists of gazetted officers were prepared at the taluk level, and some were chosen from it. A veterinary surgeon, who is the sector magistrate for Muvattupuzha, said it took a few days to get used to the work they were unaccustomed to doing.

“If we know of weddings or other functions happening in the area, we make a visit,” said E.K. Lal, a higher secondary school teacher and sector magistrate for Elamkulam village. “It could be a risk for us too, but it is a social responsibility, much like health workers,” he added.