Tough days ahead for LDF in Kochi Corporation Council

November 27, 2022 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Vigilance special court’s order for a quick verification of allegations of abuse of official position by Kochi Corporation officials for finalising the bid for the operation and maintenance of a windrow composting unit at Brahmapuram has created a political furore in the civic body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the ruling LDF was inclined to finalise the bid in favour of Star Constructions, a private firm, the Communist Part of India (CPI), a constituent of the ruling dispensation, had protested against the decision. CPI members, including the Deputy Mayor, had walked out of the Corporation council meeting that was convened to discuss the issue, leaving LDF councillors red-faced.

The Vigilance court, which had prima facie found that Star constructions did not possess the technical qualifications and a demonstrable experience of at least three years as specified in the bid documents, had asked the Central Range of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Ernakulam, to file a report within two months. The court also wanted the VACB to enquire whether senior officials of the Corporation had abused their official position to cause any undue pecuniary advantage to the firm. It had also asked the VACB to find out whether there was any unholy nexus between officials and the firm in awarding the bid.

The Vigilance court order has provided the required impetus for the Congress-led UDF councillors who have stepped up protest in the council. They have also raised charges of corruption in awarding the bid.

The CPI’s stand that the firm for which the bid was awarded lacked the required qualifications was ratified by the Vigilance court observations. The party will stick to its stand that the bid shall not be awarded to any firm which failed to meet the prescribed qualifications. The CPI is of the view that the work shall be awarded to some public sector companies, said party sources.

The party is of the stand that global tenders shall be invited for setting up the plant, its leaders said.

The tough stand adopted by the party on the controversial issue could cause further embarrassment to the ruling front in the coming days.