Touchdown waste at Maradu a matter of concern for experts

With preparatory work for the razing of Maradu apartments reaching the final stages, technical experts are racking their brains over the impact of “touchdown waste” on earth.

There are apprehensions whether earth will cave in and nearby structures will be rattled when concrete and steel waste hits the ground following the controlled implosion of the buildings.

Though the implosion will be over in seconds, the process will bring down tonnes of concrete waste and steel to the ground. The impact of the waste on earth is a matter of concern, said a member of the technical committee constituted to oversee the demolition.

It is to be seen how the clay soil in the area will take the impact of huge quantities of waste. The pile foundation of the buildings will absorb some amount of the impact. A detailed study on the impact needs to be done before pulling down the structures, the official said.

A meeting of the committee members and representatives of the companies that have won the bid for demolition will be held on Friday to discuss the issue, he added.

The steps to be adopted for the safe landing of debris and measures to arrest the dust also have to be finalised.

The deployment of fire engines and other devices for spraying water to arrest the dust and the safe landing of debris also has to be finalised, the member said.

The question of the impact of touchdown waste would not have surfaced if the buildings were demolished using mechanical methods. However, the option was ruled out as it would have taken at least six months to complete the job. The Supreme Court was not inclined to allot more time for the demolition, and hence the State government had to go in for controlled implosion, an official said. Moreover, the government had assured the apex court that it shall complete the demolition process before January 9 next year.

Meanwhile, the two companies that have been chosen for the job are expected to come up with detailed demolition plans shortly.

The earlier plan prepared by a firm was called back for revision. Chief Secretary Tom Jose is expected to discuss and finalise the plans at a meeting to be held on November 11 in Kochi.