Kochi

Torchlight protest demands action against former DGP Sreelekha

A torchlight protest march demanding action against former DGP R. Sreelekha taken out in Ernakulam on Friday.
Special Correspondent KOCHI July 15, 2022 20:50 IST
Updated: July 16, 2022 02:47 IST

A torchlight march organised in Kochi on Friday, expressing solidarity with the survivor in the actor rape and abduction case, demanded action against retired DGP (Prisons) R. Sreelekha for her recent allegations and called for the removal of the trial court judge hearing the case.

The march organised by ‘Athijeevithaykkoppam’, a combine fighting for justice for the survivor, was attended by representatives of various organisations. Writer C.S. Chandrika inaugurated the protest march held from Vanchi Square near High Court Junction to Gandhi Bhavan in Kacheripady.

The march featured five protest flames lit by representatives of various organisations. Ms. Sreelekha, in a recent video posted on her YouTube channel, had alleged that the police had fabricated evidence against Dileep, actor and an accused in the rape case.

The protestors set ablaze an effigy of the retired police officer. They also demanded the removal of the video concerned from YouTube. “The march was primarily organised demanding the registration of a case against Sreelekha,” said Kusumam Joseph, activist and convener of Athijeevithaykkoppam.

The group had lodged a petition with the Thrissur District Police Chief demanding the registration of a case against Ms. Sreelekha. However, no case has been registered yet. “We will wait for a few more days and if no case is registered, we will organise more such protest programmes,” said Ms. Joseph.

