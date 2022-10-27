Top officers may be held accountable for police misbehaviour, says Kerala HC

‘Mere issuance of circulars by State Police Chief will not do; it should be ensured that every police officer adheres to the same’

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 27, 2022 19:46 IST

The Kerala High Court on Thursday said that it may not hesitate to hold top police officers personally accountable if they do not take action in cases of misdemeanour and misfeasance by police officers. Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation while hearing a petition filed by Anil J.S. of Thrissur, alleging that in Apirl 2021, the sub-inspector of Cherpu had used abusive language at his minor daughter for not complying with COVID–19 protocols.

When the petition came up for hearing, the court observed that in spite of the court’s efforts and issue of circulars by the State Police Chief, there had been instances of misbehaviour by police officers. The court observed that good behaviour and civilised conduct by police officers were an obligation. Mere issuance of circulars by the State Police Chief will not do; but it should be ensured that every police officer adheres to the same.

The court sought further information from the State Police Chief on the manner in which the circulars are implemented across the State. The police chief would have to demonstrate that the judgments of the court are being implemented, obeyed, and adhered to by everyone in the police force in its letter and spirit, the court observed. The court directed that a further action taken report be filed in this regard by November 10.

