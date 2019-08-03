top brief MUST

Kochi

Collector for action against illegal mining

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has promised action against illegal mining and changing categorisation of land at Kinaloor. He said here on Saturday that a preliminary report had been submitted to the Revenue Minister on the alleged illegal mining there. The Sub-Collector who visited the area has reported that a few unauthorised quarries were operating in the area and attempts were made to change the categorisation of land after getting exemption under the Land Reforms Act.

