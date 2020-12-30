Toothless laws help animal abusers go scot-free

Amendments to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act sought

When the video of a dog being tied to the boot of a car and dragged along the road went viral in social media earlier this month, it created such a public outcry across the State that the police felt compelled to register, quite rarely, a suo motu case.

The man, one Yousuf of Kunnukara, who brutalised the dog was tracked down and arrested only for him to secure bail straight away and he continues to be a free man.

Animal welfare activists said that this was a script that played out with disturbing frequency in similar incidents, thanks to a largely toothless Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA Act) and triviality of relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) invoked.

“We had invoked IPC Sections 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees) and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of fifty rupees) and relevant sections of PCA Act, which was all that we could do. But those charges are quite benign and bailable,” said T.K. Josey, Station House Officer of Chengamanad, who registered the suo motu case.

Ambili Purackal, founder-member and coordinator of Daya Animal Welfare Organisation, blamed the non-deterrent nature of the PCA Act to the delay in amending the Act that has been pending in the Lok Sabha since 2017. “Unless the Act is amended with more stringent punishments, animal abusers will manage to get away with negligible fine. Besides, the animal welfare is such a neglected area that neither do the police take it seriously nor lawyers are forthcoming to fight for the cause,” she said.

Sruthy Bhat, one of those rare lawyers willing to fight animal welfare cases, said that the PCA Act is infested with circumstantial and situational impediments restricting the role of the police that either one has to move it as private complaint before a magistrate or take the complaint at the level of the Superintendent of Police to get it investigated. “While the relevant IPC Sections also entail imprisonment term of up to two years, it rarely happens. The police also question the locus standi of animal welfare activists pursing the case and also fall back on ‘lack of evidence’ while ignoring the obvious abused state of the animal to take the case forward. Unlike the Wild Life Protection Act with stringent punishment for offender, the PCA Act has no deterrent that stops abusers from harming animals,” she said.