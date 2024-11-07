ADVERTISEMENT

Tooth-brushing event held to create awareness about oral health among children

Updated - November 07, 2024 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery, Ernakulam, brushing their teeth as part of a State-wide awareness campaign about oral and general health organised by the Kerala branch of the Indian Dental Association on Thursday on the occasion of National Toothbrushing Day. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Hundreds of children participated in a mass tooth-brushing event organised by the Kerala branch of the Indian Dental Association (IDA) on Thursday as part of a campaign to create awareness about the importance of oral health among children. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The main event of the State-wide programme was held at Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery. The event aimed at creating a record was held in 225 schools across the State under the ‘Palpunchiri’ project of the IDA. Around 2.25 lakh children participated in the event, according to Dr. Deebu J. Mathew, secretary of the IDA Kerala branch.

Besides brushing their teeth in unison, students also participated in dental awareness activities and watched educational videos on oral health.

Students of Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery, Ernakulam, brushing their teeth as part of a State-wide awareness campaign about oral and general health organised by the Kerala branch of the Indian Dental Association on Thursday on the occasion of National Toothbrushing Day. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Oral diseases affect the quality of life of children and result in pain, impaired aesthetics, recurrent infections, eating troubles, and sleeping difficulties. Dental caries remains the principal oral disease of childhood and adolescence and can lead to dental pain and tooth loss affecting the quality of life, according to the IDA.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US