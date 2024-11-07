 />
Tooth-brushing event held to create awareness about oral health among children

Updated - November 07, 2024 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery, Ernakulam, brushing their teeth as part of a State-wide awareness campaign about oral and general health organised by the Kerala branch of the Indian Dental Association on Thursday on the occasion of National Toothbrushing Day.

Students of Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery, Ernakulam, brushing their teeth as part of a State-wide awareness campaign about oral and general health organised by the Kerala branch of the Indian Dental Association on Thursday on the occasion of National Toothbrushing Day. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Hundreds of children participated in a mass tooth-brushing event organised by the Kerala branch of the Indian Dental Association (IDA) on Thursday as part of a campaign to create awareness about the importance of oral health among children. 

The main event of the State-wide programme was held at Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery. The event aimed at creating a record was held in 225 schools across the State under the ‘Palpunchiri’ project of the IDA. Around 2.25 lakh children participated in the event, according to Dr. Deebu J. Mathew, secretary of the IDA Kerala branch.

Besides brushing their teeth in unison, students also participated in dental awareness activities and watched educational videos on oral health.

Oral diseases affect the quality of life of children and result in pain, impaired aesthetics, recurrent infections, eating troubles, and sleeping difficulties. Dental caries remains the principal oral disease of childhood and adolescence and can lead to dental pain and tooth loss affecting the quality of life, according to the IDA.

Published - November 07, 2024 08:07 pm IST

