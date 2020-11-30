Too many choices for voters in Eraveli

10 candidates fight to win hearts of electorate in relatively small division of corpn.

Ten candidates in a relatively small division with just about 5,600 voters may appear way too congested.

Eraveli, division three of Kochi Corporation, has left candidates of mainstream political parties staring at such a far from comfortable scenario where a smattering of marginal players from the SDPI, V4Kochi, and PDP, and far too many Independents, including a rebel, skewing the fray.

While candidates of both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have put up a brave face, there is no denying the fact that even a little split of votes could make or break their fate.

“Our foundation in the division is solid as reflected in the smallest margin of 69 votes among all divisions in the Corporation by which our candidate P. Rajeev had gone behind UDF rival Hibi Eden in the last year’s general election. Besides, we will also benefit from the discontent simmering in the Congress camp over the dynasty politics of the UDF candidate,” said Ismudheen P.M., LDF candidate.

The division was a Left bastion before the current UDF candidate K.R. Rajeesh’s father wrested it for the front in 2010 followed by his wife in the last election.

“Dynasty politics is just about the only allegation they have got to throw at me. But I started off as an ordinary KSU worker 20 years ago and worked my way up the hard way. My name was unanimously recommended by the party division committee,” said Mr. Rajeesh, who, however, left the allegation of turning the division a family fief unanswered.

While seemingly pinning down the principal opponent on a sticky wicket, the LDF has to counter a googly sent down by one of its own who has turned rebel and thrown in the hat as an Independent.

“There are no longer Communists here in this part of Kochi but only commissars driven by vested interests. Having joined the party in the 70s and been persecuted during the Emergency when the many who feign leaders now were in the school, this is my way of telling the party that they have erred,” said Sherif Alisar whose letter to the party authorities concerned evincing interest in contesting was reportedly shunned.

K.H. Haneesh, a resident of Mattancherry and a keen observer of the local election rumblings, said that contrary to what major political fronts argue, not all of them were mere also-rans and could decisively impact the multi-cornered contest in the division.