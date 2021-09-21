Toll-free number for auto booking

KOCHI

21 September 2021 22:16 IST

Tukxi, an online auto booking platform based in Kochi, has introduced a toll-free number (1800 8904 199) to help commuters book auto offline.

The toll-free number focuses on helping senior citizens who are not tech-savvy, to book an auto hassle-free and it will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through which anyone can book a ride manually. The service will be made available 24x7 subsequently, said a spokesperson.

