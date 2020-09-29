Toll exemption to continue on Container Road

KOCHI

29 September 2020

The toll exemption given to residents of Mulavukad, Kadamakudy, and Cheranallor panchayats who are using NHAI-owned Container Road will continue, it was decided at a meeting chaired by District Collector S. Suhas here on Tuesday.

The meeting was held as suggested by Hibi Eden, MP, after the company which was entrusted with collecting toll from motorists using the stretch decided to take away the exemption that was enjoyed by residents of these panchayats. This gave rise to a spree of protests, the latest being by Congress activists, who conducted a protest march to NHAI's toll plaza at Ponnarimangalam.

Hundreds of people from these panchayats had surrendered their lands for the Container Road. They deserve to be exempted from the toll. Moreover, the NHAI has not readied streetlights and other critical infrastructure on the road, despite fatal accidents, mainly involving parked and moving lorries.

No motorist would pay toll if the NHAI insisted on collecting toll from people living in the vicinity of the toll plaza, Mr. Eden said. But the agency was bent on toll collection.

“I had met the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, demanding installation of lights and reflectors on the stretch,” he said.

A tripartite agreement must be readied on the issue of toll collection, involving NHAI, district administration and local bodies, to prevent such issues creeping up when toll contractors change, it was suggested.