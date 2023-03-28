HamberMenu
Token system for outpatient services at medical college hospital in Ernakulam

March 28, 2023 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A token system was launched at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam, for outpatient and pharmacy services.

The token system is expected to reduce the long queue experienced for various services and to ensure their timely delivery, according to the authorities.

The facility for printing tokens was launched utilising funds available under the National Health Mission and the Minor Work Plan. Senior citizens, expectant mothers, children, and physically challenged persons will get priority while issuing tokens, said a release issued by Dr. Ganesh Mohan, Medical Superintendent.

