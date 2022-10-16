Token strike held in front of Archbishop Thazhath’s house in Kochi

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 16, 2022 19:25 IST

Members of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church made a resolution on Sunday during a token siege of the Archbishop’s house in the city that they would support only fully congregation-facing Mass.

The token protest was held to make public the intention of the group of protesters to boycott archdiocesan administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazhath for what they claimed was his failure to understand the stand taken by the members of the archdiocese on the uniform Mass issue and to convey the situation to Pope Francis, said a communication from Almaya Munnettam, a combine of lay people in the archdiocese.

Riju Kanjukkaran of Almaya Munnettam said the group wanted Archbishop Thazhath to resign. Fully congregation-facing Mass should be declared a liturgical variant in the archdiocese, he said, adding that the protest against the Archbishop would be intensified in the coming days.

