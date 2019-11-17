Kochi

Toilets at KSRTC bus station to be renovated

Toilets that are hardly fit for use at the KSRTC bus station will soon get a new lease of life.

Lions Club of Cochin East will fund and take up the renovation work as part of CSR activities for the club’s golden jubilee year. “The structure itself is strong and will be retained. Only the portions inside will be renovated. The entire cost, which could come up to ₹25 lakh, will be borne by the club. The construction will also be arranged for by the club, and the Kochi Corporation will only provide the necessary plans and permits,” Mayor Soumini Jain said. Earlier, the corporation had sought permission from the KSRTC to take up the renovation work.

Separate men’s and women’s toilets for differently abled persons will also be included in the new plan, she said, along with a ramp for wheelchair access to the toilets. The work is likely to be completed by the end of the year.

Nov 17, 2019

