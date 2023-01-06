Toffee laced with ganja is the new substance in the market

January 06, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

‘Ganja Toffee’ seems to be the new entrant in the city, which is already flooded with drugs of various hues, including ganja and synthetic drugs.

In less than 10 days, the Kochi City police, in two separate incidents, seized 1,600 such toffees packed into 70 packets. In the first case, two persons from Uttar Pradesh and Assam were arrested from Banerjee Road on December 28, while three from Bihar were nabbed from Mullassery Canal Road on Thursday.

“This is a fairly new product in the market, and it seems to be thriving. The first seizure weighed just under 5 kg and the second around 7 kg. In both cases, the contraband was being sold under the cover of pan masala kiosk. We have registered cases both under the NDPS [Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances] Act and COTPA [Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act],” said S. Vijaysankar, Station House Officer, Central Police.

As the name suggests, it looks and is being wrapped in colourful paper like toffees. Unlike conventional toffees, they are laced with ganja to give users what they call a “kick”.

“Coloured darkish green, it is round in shape and soft. It seems made from a mixture of smashed green leaves laced with ganja. The sample tested in the lab has also returned a positive result for ganja,” said sources in District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF).

Targeting students

Though the toffee seems predominantly targeted at school and college students, the police said it was slowly gaining acceptance among all categories of substance abusers. That a toffee comes as cheap as ₹10, which was the rate for which the accused in the first case were found selling it, has added to its popularity.

Astonishingly, the cover of the toffee itself blatantly declared that it has 14% cannabis.

Enforcement officials with the Excise department said it mostly originated from the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar belt and was smuggled in by migrants targeting the large migrant worker community here. “That the package itself declares Cannabis presence makes the registration of a case easier. It seems to be marketed as a medicinal product and, therefore, might have evaded action elsewhere,” an Excise official said.

A.N. Mohan, president, All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association, said no drug with cannabis content was being sold over the counter anywhere. “Any medicine in India has to stick to the guidelines of the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, which is an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Health for setting standards of drugs, and the manufacturer should have the licence issued by the competent authority. The drug should have the approval of State Drug Controller, and, if it is a new medicine, that of the Drug Controller General of India. A background check of the pharmaceutical company, if it is known, of this so called ganja-laced medicine is most likely to return a bogus, non-existent entity,” he said.